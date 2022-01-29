Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the December 31st total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ ENVB remained flat at $$0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 262,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

