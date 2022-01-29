Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

EVA opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after buying an additional 186,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 11.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

