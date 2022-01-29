EOS Hits One Day Volume of $228.50 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $228.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00006129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,750,259 coins and its circulating supply is 979,164,034 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

