Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 22,626 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $218,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 647.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,384.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

