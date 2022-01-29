Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,965 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.42% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $111,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $89,817,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

