Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,792 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of Electronic Arts worth $102,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.26.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

