Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $105,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average of $202.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

