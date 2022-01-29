Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of NVR worth $50,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NVR by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in NVR by 76.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 82.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,206.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,574.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,225.16.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

