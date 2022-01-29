Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

HON stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

