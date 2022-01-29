Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 5,445 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.36% of Masimo worth $53,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 21,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average of $273.50. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $198.24 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $26,608,513 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

