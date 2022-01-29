Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.96% of Gentex worth $74,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 65.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.