Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $100.97 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,831 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $100,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

