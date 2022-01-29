Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $101.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.83% of Hasbro worth $101,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

