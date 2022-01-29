Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $55.22 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.80% of Axos Financial worth $55,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AX opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

