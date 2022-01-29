Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $55.80 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,543 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Welltower worth $55,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,684,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.06 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

