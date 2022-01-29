Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $56.49 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 328,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

