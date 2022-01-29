Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $58.48 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,316 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AMETEK worth $58,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AMETEK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 540,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after acquiring an additional 201,248 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.53 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

