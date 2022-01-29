Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $94.80 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,762 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $94,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

