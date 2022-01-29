Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,256 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,511 shares of company stock worth $20,238,775 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NYSE:CVS opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $109.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.