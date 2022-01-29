Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 12,314 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $114,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

