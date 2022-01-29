Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,577 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Eaton worth $98,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $116.74 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.