Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 19,188 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $95,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $674.42 and its 200-day moving average is $623.74. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

