Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 213,439 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,439 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Altria Group worth $104,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

