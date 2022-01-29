Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 298,879 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 298,879 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $91,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Amgen by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

