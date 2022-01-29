Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 31,655 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,655 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Entergy worth $104,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.