Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 767,845 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767,845 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $96,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

