Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 98,070 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,070 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Synopsys worth $95,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Synopsys by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 78,968 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $296.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

