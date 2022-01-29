Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 99,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $110,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

DHR stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day moving average of $308.30. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.