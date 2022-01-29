EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,704,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 906,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of EQT worth $55,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EQT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 101.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,046,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.14 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

