Equal (EQL) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $444,312.83 and approximately $844.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

