Equalizer (EQZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $441,712.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $441,712.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.50 or 0.06765893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.86 or 0.99867151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

