Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.18.

Shares of EFX opened at $234.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

