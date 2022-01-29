Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 354.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $40,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

