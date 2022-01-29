Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,650 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.