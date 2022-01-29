Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $438.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

