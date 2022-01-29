Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,843 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

