Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,146 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,809 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 281,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

