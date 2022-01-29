Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

