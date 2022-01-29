Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 63,580 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.