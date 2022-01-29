Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,581,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

