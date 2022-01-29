Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 582,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140,016 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

