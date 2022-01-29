Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

