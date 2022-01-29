Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

