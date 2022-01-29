Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

