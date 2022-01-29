Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,511 shares of company stock worth $20,238,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

