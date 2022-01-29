Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,579,000 after buying an additional 134,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 246,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.38 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.