Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,939,000 after buying an additional 232,809 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,672,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 120,783 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,177,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,856.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

