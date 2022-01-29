Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 48,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.