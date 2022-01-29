Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 133,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,611,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

