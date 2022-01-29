Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,511 shares of company stock worth $20,238,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $109.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

